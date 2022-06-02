The Chronicle & Echo has brought its readers local news for more than 90 years — throughout Her Majesty’s reign. But there’s been more than one occasion since 1952 when eyes of the nation have focused on Northampton for good and bad reasons. Here’s just a few…
1. Princess Diana’s final journey home
Northampton, the country and the world came to a standstill in 1997 when Princess Diana came home to be laid to rest on the Spencer estate in Althorp a week after her tragic death in Paris.
Photo: Northampton Chronicle & Echo
2. Princess Diana's final journey home
Crowds of mourners, flowers and tributes lined the Princess' route through the town to Althorp.
Photo: Northampton Chronicle & Echo
3. River Nene flooding
Sometime after 3am on April 9, 1998, the Nene burst its banks and water werwhelmed homes and businesses in St James and Far Cotton.
Photo: Northampton Chronicle & Echo
4. River Nene flooding
Two people tragically died in the floods and hundreds of made homeless, forced to sleep in hastily-assembled rest centres.
Photo: Northampton Chronicle & Echo