Some of the stories that thrust Northampton into the national headlines
Some of the stories that thrust Northampton into the national headlines

Supergran, a badger, George Best, a murderer and creepy clown: Eleven times Northampton hit national headlines

Shoe Town has been centre of attention over the years...

By Kevin Nicholls
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 7:41 pm

The Chronicle & Echo has brought its readers local news for more than 90 years — throughout Her Majesty’s reign. But there’s been more than one occasion since 1952 when eyes of the nation have focused on Northampton for good and bad reasons. Here’s just a few…

1. Princess Diana’s final journey home

Northampton, the country and the world came to a standstill in 1997 when Princess Diana came home to be laid to rest on the Spencer estate in Althorp a week after her tragic death in Paris.

Photo: Northampton Chronicle & Echo

Photo Sales

2. Princess Diana's final journey home

Crowds of mourners, flowers and tributes lined the Princess' route through the town to Althorp.

Photo: Northampton Chronicle & Echo

Photo Sales

3. River Nene flooding

Sometime after 3am on April 9, 1998, the Nene burst its banks and water werwhelmed homes and businesses in St James and Far Cotton.

Photo: Northampton Chronicle & Echo

Photo Sales

4. River Nene flooding

Two people tragically died in the floods and hundreds of made homeless, forced to sleep in hastily-assembled rest centres.

Photo: Northampton Chronicle & Echo

Photo Sales
NorthamptonHer Majesty
Next Page
Page 1 of 6