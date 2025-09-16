Man, 43, arrested on suspicion of possessing terrorist literature after bomb squad called to Northampton home
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were called on Monday September 15 after an item was found during a search of a home in Yewtree Court, Boothville.
The search was taking place following an arrest made by police officers on Sunday September 14.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman has now confirmed the arrest relates to a 43-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of terrorist literature. He remains in police custody.
A spokesperson for the force previously said: “During that search an item was found that, as a precautionary measure, required specialist examination by EOD bomb disposal experts. Colleagues in EOD have established the item was of no concern. At no point was there any threat to the public."
Officers are expected to conclude their search on Tuesday September 16.