Man, 43, arrested on suspicion of possessing terrorist literature after bomb squad called to Northampton home

Published 16th Sep 2025, 15:10 BST
A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing terrorist literature, after the bomb squad were called to a Northampton home.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were called on Monday September 15 after an item was found during a search of a home in Yewtree Court, Boothville.

The search was taking place following an arrest made by police officers on Sunday September 14.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman has now confirmed the arrest relates to a 43-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of terrorist literature. He remains in police custody.

The bomb squad were called to Yewtree Court in Northampton as a precaution.
The bomb squad were called to Yewtree Court in Northampton as a precaution.

A spokesperson for the force previously said: “During that search an item was found that, as a precautionary measure, required specialist examination by EOD bomb disposal experts. Colleagues in EOD have established the item was of no concern. At no point was there any threat to the public."

Officers are expected to conclude their search on Tuesday September 16.

