Bomb squad called to Northampton home as police carry out three-day search following arrest of man

The bomb squad were called to a Northampton home as a “precautionary measure”, as a man was arrested.

Police officers were searching a home in Yewtree Court, Boothville on Monday September 15, after a man was arrested on Sunday September 14.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were called on Monday after an item was found during the search.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Police officers have been searching a property following the arrest of a man on Sunday, September 14.

“During that search an item was found that, as a precautionary measure, required specialist examination by EOD bomb disposal experts. Colleagues in EOD have established the item was of no concern. At no point was there any threat to the public."

Officers are expected to conclude their search on Tuesday September 16.