Man, 38, arrested in connection with murder of Robert Brown in Northampton bailed by police

A 38-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of Robert Brown in Northampton has been released on police bail pending further investigation, as detectives continue their inquiries to establish the events that led to Robert’s death.

A 38-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of Robert Brown in Northampton has been released on police bail pending further investigation, as detectives continue their inquiries to establish the events that led to Robert’s death.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Torie Harrison, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “Our investigation is very much ongoing and we continue to follow a number of lines of enquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank all those who have come forward so far with information. However, we are still very keen to hear from anyone else who may have information about Robert’s death who we have not yet spoken to.

“Specially trained officers continue to support Robert’s family at this devastating time and anyone who can help us piece together what happened to Robert is encouraged to come forward.

“While we have completed our searches of the area where Robert was sadly found, we still have officers on patrol in the area and are keen to speak to potential witnesses, especially those who regularly use the popular and busy route along the canal and river.

“If you think you have any information that may help the investigation, please get in touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or via an online public portal at https://mipp.police.uk/

Information can also be shared with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Please quote incident number 25000450267 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.