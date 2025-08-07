Man, 38, arrested in connection with murder of Robert Brown in Northampton bailed by police
Police were called by the East Midlands Ambulance Service at about 6.30am on Friday, August 1, when Robert, aged 57, was found fatally injured on a bench on the towpath behind Auctioneers Court, and a murder investigation was launched.
Detective Inspector Torie Harrison, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “Our investigation is very much ongoing and we continue to follow a number of lines of enquiry.
“I would like to thank all those who have come forward so far with information. However, we are still very keen to hear from anyone else who may have information about Robert’s death who we have not yet spoken to.
“Specially trained officers continue to support Robert’s family at this devastating time and anyone who can help us piece together what happened to Robert is encouraged to come forward.
“While we have completed our searches of the area where Robert was sadly found, we still have officers on patrol in the area and are keen to speak to potential witnesses, especially those who regularly use the popular and busy route along the canal and river.
“If you think you have any information that may help the investigation, please get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or via an online public portal at https://mipp.police.uk/
Information can also be shared with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.
Please quote incident number 25000450267 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.