Man, 35, arrested over serious assault in Northampton town centre – victim in serious condition in hospital, say police

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Northampton town centre that has left a man in his 50s in a serious condition in hospital.

The incident happened on Saturday (April 12) between 7.20pm and 7.40pm, when the man in his 50s was knocked unconscious in Sheep Street, outside the Northgate Bus Station.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition, say police.

Yesterday (Sunday, April 13), police arrested the 35-year-old man from Northampton on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Pictures from the scene taken on Sunday morning at 9am (April 13). Credit: Logan MacLeod

Officers are still appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened or anyone who has information or video footage of the incident to contact them.

Members of the public can do this by calling 101, ringing Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by reporting online at www.northants.police.uk/ro.

Police have asked for members of the public to quote incident number 25000212629 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.