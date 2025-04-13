Busy street in Northampton town centre cordoned off by police following incident
A part of a busy street in Northampton town centre is cordoned off by police following an incident.
The cordon is in place where Sheep Street meets Greyfriars, next to the Northgate bus station. It is understood the area has been taped off overnight.
Chronicle & Echo was at the scene this morning (Sunday) at around 9am and saw officers guarding the scene.
The stretch of the road is closed while police conduct their investigation.
Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.
More to come as and when we get it.