Man, 35, arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child after alleged incident in Northamptonshire village

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 25th Sep 2025, 11:17 BST
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion on sexual assault of a child after an alleged incident in Northamptonshire.

The man, from Deanshanger, was arrested on Tuesday September 23 on suspicion of the sexual assault of a female child.

Most Popular

The arrest comes after a report of a girl being touched inappropriately by a man on a bicycle in Buckingham Road, Deanshanger at around 12.15pm on Saturday September 20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man has been released from custody on conditional bail while further enquiries are completed by the investigating team, according to police.

Police were called to an incident in Deanshanger and have now made an arrest.placeholder image
Police were called to an incident in Deanshanger and have now made an arrest.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman previously said: “We are also urging people to be mindful of what they share on social media, including WhatsApp, and take the time to consider if a post is genuine or could be disinformation or misinformation.”

Anyone with information about the incident who is yet to speak to officers is asked to call 101 quoting incident number: 25000554680.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice