Man, 35, arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child after alleged incident in Northamptonshire village
The man, from Deanshanger, was arrested on Tuesday September 23 on suspicion of the sexual assault of a female child.
The arrest comes after a report of a girl being touched inappropriately by a man on a bicycle in Buckingham Road, Deanshanger at around 12.15pm on Saturday September 20.
The man has been released from custody on conditional bail while further enquiries are completed by the investigating team, according to police.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman previously said: “We are also urging people to be mindful of what they share on social media, including WhatsApp, and take the time to consider if a post is genuine or could be disinformation or misinformation.”
Anyone with information about the incident who is yet to speak to officers is asked to call 101 quoting incident number: 25000554680.