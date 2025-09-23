Police respond to reports of girl being touched inappropriately by man on bike in Northamptonshire village

Police officers were called to reports of a girls being touched inappropriately by a man on a bike in a Northamptonshire village.

The incident happened in Buckingham Road, Deanshanger at about 12.15pm on Saturday September 20.

Police say they were called to reports of a girl being touched inappropriately by a man on a bicycle.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “An investigation into the incident has been launched, led by detectives from the Force’s Child Abuse Investigation Unit, and a number of fast-track enquiries continue to take place including house-to-house visits and a review of local CCTV footage.”

Police have also confirmed that there is no evidence to suggest the incident was “perpetrated by anyone from a particular community” and have urged people to be mindful of what they share on social media.

The spokeswoman added: “At the present time, we have no evidence to suggest that this incident was perpetrated by anyone from a particular community however we remain open-minded and would ask anyone with information to contact us.

“We continue to liaise with the local community, including the parish council, school and community groups, to offer reassurance and encourage anyone who has been a victim of crime to contact us and report it.

“We are also urging people to be mindful of what they share on social media, including WhatsApp, and take the time to consider if a post is genuine or could be disinformation or misinformation.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number: 25000554680.