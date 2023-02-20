Man, 33, charged with possession of a weapon after 18-year-old stabbed in Northampton

A 33-year-old man has been charged with possession of a weapon after an 18-year-old was stabbed in Northampton.

The incident happened in Eden Close on Friday night (February 17) between 11.25pm and 11.35pm.

The teenager was taken to hospital and treated. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are still appealing for witnesses.

Two men were arrested. One has now been charged.

Today (February 20), a police spokeswoman said: “Ashley Simbarashe Maparura, aged 33, of Nether Jackson Court, Northampton, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and the possession of knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday (February 20).

"However, he has been released on police bail pending further enquiries for three other offences – section 18 – grievous bodily harm, robbery and possession of Class A and Class B drugs

“The second man – who is 38 and of no fixed address – has been released on police bail pending further enquiries. He was arrested on suspicion of section 18 – grievous bodily harm and robbery.”

Detectives investigating are still appealing for anyone travelling along Kettering Road in Northampton between 11.25pm and 11.35pm to check their dash-cam footage for a blue Mini as that is the car the teenager is believed to have been travelling in.