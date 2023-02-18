A teenager found stabbed in a Northampton street last night (Friday, February 17) has been taken to hospital.

The 18-year-old man was treated and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers from Northants Police have asked people for witnesses to come forward if they saw a blue Mini driving along Kettering Road towards Eden Close where the victim was discovered.

Northants Police file picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “An 18-year-old man was found with a stab wound in Eden Close and was taken to hospital for treatment. Fortunately, the man’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening. However, it is believed the man may have been travelling in the blue Mini prior to the incident.

"Detectives’ investigating a serious assault in Eden Close, are appealing for anyone travelling along Kettering Road in Northampton between 11.25pm and 11.35pm to check their dash-cam footage for such a car.

“Witnesses or anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 230000103079.”