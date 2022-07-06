Man, 33, arrested on suspicion of seriously injuring motorcyclist on busy Northampton road

A 33-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, according to police.

This comes after a man in his 20s riding a black Kawasaki motorbike was hospitalised following a collision on Sandy Lane in Harpole on Thursday, June 16 at around 8pm.

Picture from the scene

Police released a statement following the incident.

The statement read: "Shortly before 8pm on Thursday (June 16) a black Kawasaki motorcycle travelling towards Duston, has left the road for reasons not yet known.

"The rider – a man in his 20s - sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.