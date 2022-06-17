Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 20s riding a black Kawasaki motorbike was hospitalised following a collision on a busy Northampton road.

Northamptonshire Police said the man was involved in a single-vehicle collision in Sandy Lane, near Harpole on Thursday night (June 16) at around 8pm.

A police spokeswoman said: "Witnesses are being sought following a serious single-vehicle road traffic collision in Sandy Lane, Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures from the scene on Thursday night (June 16)

"Shortly before 8pm on Thursday a black Kawasaki motorcycle travelling towards Duston, has left the road for reasons not yet known.

"The rider – a man in his 20s - sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.