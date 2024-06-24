Man, 33, arrested after sexual comments made to women in Northampton
The incidents happened between Monday, June 17, and Thursday, June 20, when a man approached different women on three separate occasions and made sexual comments towards them.
Now, a 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incidents and released on police bail pending further enquiries.
The first incident happened on Monday, June 17, at about 9.45am, when a man approached a woman in Bristle Street. The second incident happened on Thursday, June 20, at about 2pm, when a 16-year-old girl got on a bus on the Drapery. The third incident happened on the same day at 9pm, when a man propositioned a woman in Mill Pond Drive, Upton, and attempted to follow her into her home.
Police officers are continuing to conduct patrols in the relevant areas to reassure the community and anyone with any concerns is welcome to approach one of these officers who will be happy to help.
Detectives investigating the incidents are still keen to hear from anyone who has any information about them and anyone who does is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000357367.