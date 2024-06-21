Sexual comments made to two females and another followed in Northampton over four days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three suspicious incidents have happened in Northampton over four days, including sexual comments made to a woman and a teenage girl.

Northamptonshire Police have released details of the incidents, as detectives appeal for witnesses.

The first incident happened on Monday, June 17, at about 9.45am, when a man approached a woman in Bristle Street.

Police say the man made sexual comments towards her. A force spokeswoman said: “The man is described as a black man, about 6ft, wearing navy jogging bottoms, a navy hoodie and black and white sliders.”

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses.

The second incident happened on Thursday, June 20, at about 2pm, when a 16-year-old girl got on a bus on the Drapery.

Police say a man sat next to her, although many seats were free, and made sexual comments towards her. A member of the public intervened and the man got off the bus. A force spokeswoman added: “The suspect was described as a black man, wearing dark sliders and white socks.”

The third incident happened on the same day at 9pm.

Police say a man propositioned a woman in Mill Pond Drive, Upton, and attempted to follow her into her home. A police spokeswoman added: “He was described as a black man and wearing black trainers with white soles, and an all-black tracksuit.”

According to police, officers have been conducting patrols in the relevant areas to reassure the community and an investigation has been launched by detectives to bring the person/people responsible to justice.