Man, 30, guilty of murder after 'violent and unprovoked' attack on homeless victim in Northampton street

A Northampton man has been found guilty of murder for beating to death a homeless 44-year-old wrapped in his sleeping bag.

Robert Jadecki died hours after 30-year-old Grant Harding launched what police described as a “violent and unprovoked attack” in the early hours of June 16, 2021, kicking and stamping and yelling abuse.

Jadecki, who had been sleeping in Hester Street, Semilong, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but sadly died just after 9.30pm the same day.

Grant Harding will be sentenced at a later date after being found guilty of murdering homeless man Robert Jadecki as he lay in a sleeping bag

Harding, previously of Hester Street, was chased and caught by a member of the public and subsequently charged with murder.

A jury found Harding guilty of murder at Northampton Crown Court on Friday (August 5) and will be sentenced at a later date.

Lead Investigator Detective Constable Josette Davis, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “This case is a really sad one and so I welcome the fact that Grant Harding will now be sent to prison for taking another man’s life.

“Being homeless does not make Robert’s death any less important than anyone else’s, and I really want to highlight this point.

"Hester Street was his home, and he was beaten to death in his sleeping bag, in an unprovoked and brutal assault.

“He didn’t deserve to die, and I am pleased that we have been able to give him the justice he deserves.