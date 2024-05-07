Man, 27, arrested on suspicion of rape in Northampton released on bail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man arrested on suspicion of rape, relating to an incident in a Northampton park, has been released on bail.

Today (Tuesday May 7), a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman has confirmed the man has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Police taped off the scene in Becket's Park over the weekend.

Police officers continue to appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111 or online, quoting incident number 90 of May 4.