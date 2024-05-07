Man, 27, arrested on suspicion of rape in Northampton released on bail
A man arrested on suspicion of rape, relating to an incident in a Northampton park, has been released on bail.
The 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of rape and possession of a Class B drug after an incident in Becket’s Park at around 3am on Saturday (May 4).
Today (Tuesday May 7), a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman has confirmed the man has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
Police officers continue to appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111 or online, quoting incident number 90 of May 4.
A cordon was in place in Becket’s Park for most of Saturday and officers remained present in the area, as the investigation continued. Anyone with concerns or information was encouraged to speak to officers.