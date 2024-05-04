Man, 27, arrested on suspicion of rape after incident in Northampton park
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after an incident in a Northampton park in the early hours of this morning.
Detectives investigating are now appealing for witnesses.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “The incident happened at around 3am today, Saturday, May 4, in Becket’s Park, which is off the A428 Bedford Road and A5123 Victoria Promenade.
“A police presence is expected to remain in the park for most of the day as the investigation continues, anyone with concerns or information is welcome to speak to officers.
“Anyone with information about the incident, including anyone with dashcam from the surrounding area at around the time of the incident, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“You can also call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information
“Please quote incident number 90 of May 4 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.
“A 27-year-old Northampton man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and possession of a Class B drug and is currently in police custody,” the spokesperson said.