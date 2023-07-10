'Large quantity' of cannabis found in abandoned car in Northampton after traffic chaos on M1
A “large quantity” of cannabis was found in a car that was abandoned by a driver after he caused traffic chaos on the M1 in Northampton.
The incident happened on Thursday (July 6) at junction 15 when the driver of a Ford S-Max was seen driving erratically.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We received a call shortly before 10.30am on Thursday, July 6 from a member of the public who was concerned about the driver of a black Ford S-Max who appeared to be driving erratically on the southbound carriageway of the M1.
“Officers attended and directed the driver to stop at junction 15 however, the driver drove off. He was then spotted on foot heading towards Grange Park and the car was found abandoned under the bridge with a large quantity of cannabis found within.
“Despite a search of the area, the driver was not located.”
While the incident was being dealt with, a lane on the southbound slip road was closed, which caused congestion in the area.