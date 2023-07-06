'Police incident' forces closure onto M1 southbound in Northampton
A police incident on an M1 sliproad in Northampton has caused it to close this morning (Thursday).
Motorists are reporting traffic chaos in the area around junction 15 heading onto the M1 southbound towards Milton Keynes.
According to the AA traffic reports, there is queueing traffic and one lane closed due to a ‘police incident’.
The alert adds: ‘The slip road from the roundabout and lane one (of four) remain closed. Traffic was held for around 15 minutes at 11:20.’
The incident is also have a knock-on effect on the A508.
Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment.