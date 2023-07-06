News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

'Police incident' forces closure onto M1 southbound in Northampton

Traffic chaos has been reported in the area
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read

A police incident on an M1 sliproad in Northampton has caused it to close this morning (Thursday).

Motorists are reporting traffic chaos in the area around junction 15 heading onto the M1 southbound towards Milton Keynes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the AA traffic reports, there is queueing traffic and one lane closed due to a ‘police incident’.

The AA is reporting delays and a sliproad closure at J15 south.The AA is reporting delays and a sliproad closure at J15 south.
The AA is reporting delays and a sliproad closure at J15 south.
Most Popular

The alert adds: ‘The slip road from the roundabout and lane one (of four) remain closed. Traffic was held for around 15 minutes at 11:20.’

The incident is also have a knock-on effect on the A508.

Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment.

Related topics:Northamptonshire PoliceNorthamptonMotoristsTrafficMilton Keynes