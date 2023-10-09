Jury sworn in for trial of London teenagers accused of fatal stabbing of University of Northampton student
A jury has been sworn in for the trial of two teenagers accused of the fatal stabbing of a University of Northampton (UoN) student.
Kwabena Osei-Poku, previously known as Alfred, was fatally stabbed in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton on Sunday (April 23), close to the Waterside campus.
On Monday (October 9), a jury of 12, all from Northamptonshire, was sworn in at Northampton Crown Court for the trial of the men accused of the murder.
A man and a woman were sworn in to serve as spare jurors, to sit through the opening of the case.
Judge Mr David Herbert told the jury the trial was expected to open at 10am on Thursday (October 12) and could last until November 17.
Ogechi Eke, aged 19, of Brimsdown Avenue, Enfield and Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, aged 19, of Abbey Road, Barking and Dagenham have both pleaded not guilty to murder, while Lebaga-Idubor also pleaded not guilty to being in possession of a knife.
Zhanae Forbes-Coleman, aged 19, of of Kendal Gardens, Edmonton pleaded not guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice.
All of the defendants were studying at UoN but have since been “suspended pending the outcome of criminal trial”.
In an exclusive interview with the Peterborough Telegraph, Alfred’s mother paid tribute to her son.
Joyce Osei-Poku said: “He was a loving boy, he was always smiling. He had loads of friends there [at UoN].
“Losing him I have lost something that is irreplaceable. This is causing me sleepless nights.”