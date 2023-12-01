Investigation reveals who the main suspects and victims are for knife crime in Northampton over the past four years
An investigation by this newspaper has revealed there has been thousands of knife-crime related incidents in Northampton in the last four years – and who is most likely to be the suspects and victims.
Chronicle & Echo submitted a Freedom of Information request to Northamptonshire Police asking for data regarding the total number of reported knife crime and stabbing incidents in Northampton for the years: 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023.
The statistics paint a concerning picture of knife-related incidents in the town.
Incidents on the rise
Comparing the annual occurrences, 2019 recorded 641 knife-related incidents, followed by a slight decrease in 2020 with 565 cases. However, the numbers climbed again in 2021, reaching 641 incidents, and continued to surge in 2022 with 674 cases. In 2023, up to October 27, statistics were at 476 incidents.
Demographic breakdown
The data further provides a breakdown of incidents based on the age and gender of both victims and suspects.
The most affected age groups are 18-29, with 958 suspects and 690 victims, and those under 18, accounting for 584 suspects and 401 victims.
The gender distribution shows a significant imbalance, with males being both the predominant victims and suspects. Males accounted for 1,525 victims and 2,151 suspects, while females experienced 618 incidents as victims and 418 as suspects.
Ethnicity and geographic distribution of suspects
The statistics delve into the ethnic backgrounds of suspects. The data reveals that the majority of suspects, with 1,723 incidents, are identified as being of North European descent. Northamptonshire Police has been asked to clarify what they classify as ‘North European’.
This demographic is followed by those classified as Black (525 incidents) and White - South European (91 incidents). Additionally, the data highlights the involvement of individuals from various ethnic backgrounds, including Asian (102 incidents), Chinese, Japanese, and Southeast Asian communities (eight incidents), and Middle Eastern individuals (15 incidents). 26 cases are categorised as blanks where police where unable to assign an ethnic background to the suspect.
Geographically, Northampton Central, Northampton North East, and Northampton South West emerged as the areas with the highest number of incidents, with 875, 1057, and 658 cases.
Ethnicity and geographic distribution of victims
The data indicates a substantial number of incidents involving White British victims, totalling 1,196 cases. Black African victims account for 84 incidents, while those identifying as Asian - Indian, Asian - Pakistani, and Asian - Bangladeshi collectively represent 65 cases. Instances of mixed ethnic backgrounds are reported, with White & Black Caribbean, White & Black African, and White & Asian victims documented in 28, five, and five cases. Additionally, there are 348 cases where the ethnic background of the victim is not stated.
Severity of Incidents
The severity of these incidents varies, with nine recorded as fatal, 102 causing emotional or distressing injuries, 574 resulting in minor injuries, and 270 classified as serious. A concerning aspect is the high number of cases (1751) where no physical injuries were reported, suggesting an alarming prevalence of threats and intimidation.
Northants Police’s concern
Northamptonshire Police this week (Thursday, November 30) released a statement following the conclusion of the Fred Shand murder trial.
Detective Inspector Simon Barnes said: “The level of violence used to resolve a petty dispute between teenagers is horrifying
“How did we as a society, get here? Boys and young men need to realise, that when you take a knife to a fight, this is the consequence. The teenager responsible will now carry this guilt and the stigma attached, for the rest of his life.”