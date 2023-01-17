Four more drink-drivers arrested during Northamptonshire Christmas crackdown sentenced at court

A further four drink-drivers from Northampton and Wellingborough have been sentenced following a Christmas crackdown across the county.

Northamptonshire Police ran a campaign to name all drink-drivers arrested over the festive period in 2022, but extended it to include the FIFA World Cup, too.

The six-week crackdown saw 146 people arrested either on suspicion of driving or being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit for either drugs or alcohol, or failing to provide a sample.

More drink-drivers have been sentenced at court after a Christmas crackdown.

The latest sentences from the Christmas crackdown are:

• Catherine Taylor Allenbone, 40, of Cottingham Drive, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 4 and appeared at court on January 5. She was disqualified from driving for 25 months as well as ordered to complete an unpaid work requirement and ordered to pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

• Romeo Tazlaoanu, 47, of Midland Road, Wellingborough, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 4 and appeared at court on January 5. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £475 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £190 victim surcharge.

• Hanrikas Kaunaitis, 24, of Dorset Road, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 4 and appeared at court on January 9. He was disqualified from driving for 40 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £320 victim surcharge.

• Farai Cheuka, 40, formerly of Robin Lane, Wellingborough, was arrested and charged with failing to provide specimen for analysis after being arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol on January 2. He was also charged with driving whilst disqualified and with no insurance. At Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on January 3, he was sentenced to a total of 16 weeks in prison and disqualified from driving for 44 months.