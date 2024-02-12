Here's why a search and rescue team was at a forest in Northampton over the weekend
Here’s why a search and rescue team was at a forest in Northampton over the weekend.
The Northamptonshire Search and Rescue team was spotted at Harlestone Firs on Sunday morning (February 11) at around 11.30am.
At the same time, a water rescue team and the police were reportedly searching the River Nene in Kislingbury between the hours of 8am until around 1pm.
This newspaper can confirm that the two operations were not connected.
A spokesman from Northants Search and Rescue team said they were just training at Harlestone Firs.
The spokesman said: "We were at Harlestone Firs for a regular training exercise including road searching skills, and awareness. We were not connected to the Kislingbury operation.”
Northamptonshire Search and Rescue (NSAR) are a group of trained volunteers who are on call 24hrs a day, 365 days a year.
Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment about the Kislingbury operation.