Here’s why a residential street in a busy part of Northampton was cordoned off by police last night.

Northamptonshire Police cordoned off part of Exeter Place, just off Kettering Road, on Tuesday night (November 26) at around 11pm.

Chronicle & Echo was at the scene at around 11.45pm and saw four police cars with their blue lights flashing, a section of the street taped off, scene guards, and officers examining evidence on the floor.

Today (Wednesday), police have revealed that a man was seriously assaulted, and now they are appealing for witnesses.

Pictures from the scene last night. Credit: Logan MacLeod

Officers said: “The incident happened at about 11pm on Tuesday, November 26, when a man sustained significant facial injuries after being punched repeatedly.

“A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time,” according to police.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Please quote the incident number when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”