Watch as police cordon off residential street in busy part of Northampton
Police have cordoned off a street in a busy part of Northampton due to an incident.
Northamptonshire Police have taped off a part of Exeter Place, just off Kettering Road, on Tuesday night (November 26).
Chronicle & Echo was at the scene at around 11.45pm and saw four police cars with their blue lights flashing, a section of the street taped off, scene guards, and officers examining evidence on the floor.
Eyewitnesses say officers arrived at the scene around 11pm, with one resident reporting hearing shouting.
Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.