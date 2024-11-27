Watch as police cordon off residential street in busy part of Northampton

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 00:33 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 08:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have cordoned off a street in a busy part of Northampton due to an incident.

Northamptonshire Police have taped off a part of Exeter Place, just off Kettering Road, on Tuesday night (November 26).

Chronicle & Echo was at the scene at around 11.45pm and saw four police cars with their blue lights flashing, a section of the street taped off, scene guards, and officers examining evidence on the floor.

Eyewitnesses say officers arrived at the scene around 11pm, with one resident reporting hearing shouting.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice