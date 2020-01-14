Heavy police presence near Northampton park after man allegedly crashes stolen van and tries to hide in nearby multi-storey

A man has been arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen van into a Northampton park after a "very short police pursuit".

A heavy police presence involving a number of cars and a helicopter was spotted near Becket's Park today (January 14).

Many witnesses have contacted the Chronicle and Echo today to say they saw a white van had crashed into bollards at Beckets Park, off Victoria Promenade, surrounded by multiple police cars and a police cordon in place around nearby St John's Multistorey car park.

It is now understood the incident involved a man who allegedly crashed a stolen van into the park bollards before trying to escape police by hiding in St John's at around 11.30am today.

A police spokeswoman said: "This incident began when a white Mercedes Sprinter was stolen from High Street, Wootton, between 8.30pm on January 12 and 7.50am on January 13.

"Today, the van was tracked and after a very short pursuit, a man got out and tried to run in the St John's car park area.

A man allegedly crashed a stolen van through the bollards at Becket's Park before hiding in St John's Car Park.

"Unluckily for him, we had a dog and the dog got him."

It is now understood that the police cordon has been lifted and the man has been arrested.