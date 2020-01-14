Crime scene taped off as part of ongoing police incident in Northampton town centre

Police are currently dealing with an incident in a busy part of the town centre today (Tuesday).

Police activity is being reported around Victoria Promenade and St John's Car Park area of town.

A bystander, Danny Dempsey, said on Twitter that police believed the driver was hiding in a car park near Becket's Park after crashing while trying to escape from officers.

Police also closed nearby buildings in the immediate aftermath, Mr Dempsey added.

UPDATE: Man arrested after allegedly crashing stolen van through bollards at Northampton park before attempting to hide in St John's Car Park.

The scene of the incident on Victoria Promenade

