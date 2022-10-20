The wife of an American diplomat has pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving over the death of a Northamptonshire teen, Harry Dunn.

Anne Sacoolas appeared via video link from America, at a court hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court – The Old Bailey – on Thursday (October 20).

The 45-year-old spoke only to confirm her name, pleas and to confirm she understood orders.

Harry Dunn died at the age of 19.

Sacoolas pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving, but guilty to the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.

Prosecution barrister Duncan Atkinson told the court that the Crown Prosecution Service accepts the plea – with Harry Dunn’s family having been consulted – to the lesser charge and invited the other charge to lay on file.

Harry Dunn’s family – including his mum Charlotte Charles and his dad Tim Dunn - were in attendance at court. The family wore green scarfs and ties, the colour of Harry’s motorbike, in memory of the teen who died when he was just 19.

Sacoolas will be sentenced at the same court on a date to be agreed in the week commencing November 28. Judge Mrs Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb ordered Sacoolas to attend the sentencing hearing in person. The judge also imposed an interim disqualification from driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artists impression of Anne Sacoolas, 45, appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in September this year.

Sacoolas was charged by Northamptonshire Police with causing death by dangerous driving after 19-year-old Harry Dunn died following a collision between his motorcycle and Sacoolas’ vehicle outside the RAF Croughton US military base on August 27, 2019.

As the wife of a US diplomat, Sacoolas was granted diplomatic immunity by the US Government and was able to leave the country shortly after the incident. Harry Dunn’s family has fought for the American to face the charge ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad