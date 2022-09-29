Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas alleged killer of Northamptonshire teen appears before court
The American spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth
Anne Sacoolas, the alleged killer of Northamptonshire teen, Harry Dunn, has appeared before an English court.
The 45-year-old appeared via video link from America before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday September 29.
Sacoolas wore a blazer and a blue and white scarf, and spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and to inform the magistrate that she understood what had been said.
Most Popular
-
1
Northampton takeaway forks out £22,000 fine for 'deplorable hygiene breaches' in 2021
-
2
‘Such a shame’: Disappointment felt across Northamptonshire as Salcey Forest’s Tree Top Walkway closed for good
-
3
PICTURES: Here are SEVEN abandoned but adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire - including 'Princess Hovis' 🐶
The case was sent to the Central Criminal Court (also known as the Old Bailey) in London for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH) on October 27, this year.
Harry Dunn’s family, including both of his parents, were in court to see the US citizen face the charge.
Sacoolas was charged by Northamptonshire Police with causing death by dangerous driving after 19-year-old Harry Dunn died following a collision between his motorcycle and Sacoolas’ vehicle outside the RAF Croughton US military base on August 27, 2019.
As the wife of a US diplomat, Sacoolas was granted diplomatic immunity by the US Government and was able to leave the country shortly after the incident. Harry Dunn’s family has fought for the American to face the charge ever since.
Sacoolas was due to face a court in January this year, but the hearing was pushed back.
It is understood the family of Harry Dunn will not be commenting on the case until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.
Sacoolas was granted unconditional bail following the Westminster Magistrates’ Court hearing.