Further CCTV images released after steering wheel stolen from classic F1 car at Silverstone

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 9th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST
Police would like to speak to the man in the image.placeholder image
Police would like to speak to the man in the image.
Police have released further CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a steering wheel was stolen from a classic F1 car at Silverstone.

The incident happened at about 2.30pm on Friday July 4 during the British Grand Prix event at Silverstone.

Police say the steering wheel was removed from a vehicle that was on display.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have released further images of a man who may be able to assist them with their enquiries, and the man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000390674.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice