Further CCTV images released after steering wheel stolen from classic F1 car at Silverstone
Police have released further CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a steering wheel was stolen from a classic F1 car at Silverstone.
The incident happened at about 2.30pm on Friday July 4 during the British Grand Prix event at Silverstone.
Police say the steering wheel was removed from a vehicle that was on display.
Officers have released further images of a man who may be able to assist them with their enquiries, and the man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000390674.