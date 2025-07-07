CCTV image released after steering wheel stolen from classic F1 car at Silverstone
A CCTV image has been released by police after a steering wheel was stolen from a classic F1 car at Silverstone.
The incident happened at about 2.30pm on Friday July 4, during F1 practice day at the Silverstone circuit.
Police say the steering wheel was removed from a classic vehicle that was on display.
The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, is asked call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000390674.