Full closure order issued on Northampton home suspected to be involved in 'cuckooing'

A full closure order has been issued for a house in Northampton, which is suspected to have been used for ‘cuckooing’, after there were breaches of a partial closure order.

The property in Latymer Court was originally issued with a temporary closure order in March this year.

The order was obtained after a number of reports that the occupant of the property was being ‘cuckooed’ by known drug dealers. 'Cuckooing' is a crime in which drug dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person in order to use it as a base to facilitate drug supply.

According to Northamptonshire Police, reports made by local residents involved concerns for the vulnerable tenant, the increase in anti-social behaviour around the property, and increased incidents of suspected drug dealing and drug use.

A closure order has been issued for a property in Latymer Court.

Now, after breaches of the partial order, a full closure order has been obtained, which means that no one except the resident, the council, and the emergency services are allowed inside the property.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Aaron Dilley said: “First of all I’d like to thank the local residents who made this closure order possible. Community intelligence is vital to neighbourhood policing teams and their reports allowed us to build enough of a case for this full closure order to be granted.

“Cuckooing not only exploits vulnerable people but also creates anti-social behaviour in an area that brings the whole place down. That’s why I’m really pleased with the action we have taken here.

“If you have any concerns about problem addresses in your local area, please contact us. Although it may seem like nothing is happening following your initial report, please know that behind the scenes, the team will be putting together a plan to tackle the issues.”

Jane Carr, director of communities and opportunities at West Northamptonshire Council, added: “I am pleased we have been able to work with the police to take positive action to prevent any further anti-social behaviour at this address following the breach of the partial closure order.