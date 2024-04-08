Men charged with breaches after two suspected 'cuckooed' homes in Northampton served closure orders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been charged with breaches after two suspected ‘cuckooed’ homes in Northampton were served closure orders.

The orders are in place one address in Pendle Road and one in Latymer Court. They have been in place since March 13 and March 28, respectively.

Northamptonshire Police and West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) targeted the homes via a joint operation after a number of reports that the occupants of both properties were being ‘cuckooed’ by known drug dealers. 'Cuckooing' is a crime in which drug dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person in order to use it as a base to facilitate drug supply.

Reports made by local residents regarding both properties involved concerns for the vulnerable tenants, the increase in anti-social behaviour around the properties, and increased incidents of suspected drug dealing and drug use.

Since the closure order was issued, two men have been charged in connection with breaching it.

PC Grace Manwaring said: “I am pleased that we have managed to secure these closure orders as they protect the vulnerable residents and make the general area a nicer place to live for everyone else.

“Tackling cuckooing is really important to us as neighbourhood policing officers and I’d like to thank the local communities in both of these areas who provided us with the information we needed to obtain these orders.

“If you have any concerns about problem addresses in your local area, please contact us. Although it may seem like nothing is happening following your initial report, please know that behind the scenes, the team will be putting together a plan to tackle the issues.”

Councillor David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services at WNC, added: “Through a great partnership effort we have been able to work with the police to take positive action against cuckooing and prevent any further anti-social behaviour at these properties.

“These orders will make a huge difference to the quality of life for local residents while serving as a reminder to people that anti-social behaviour in any form will not be tolerated in West Northamptonshire.”