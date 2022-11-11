Four locations in Northampton where council want to use ANPR cameras and fine dodgy drivers

Disobedient drivers’ fines could wind up in council coffers to fund fixing potholes if a massive change in policing traffic offences gets the go-ahead in Northampton.

West Northamptonshire is the latest council to express an interest after the Government gave the go-ahead for more local authorities to punish ‘moving traffic offences’ using Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras as they already do parking and bus lane infringements. Currently, only the police can ticket drivers flouting no entry, no-turn or right or left-turn only signs, driving the wrong way on one-way streets or making illegal U-turns, entering yellow box junctions with no clear exit and stopping on ‘keep clear’ markings outside schools.

Money from fines issued by the police goes into central Government funds. But councils could keep profits from penalties they issue — although they must spend it only on a list of approved items, including maintaining highways, public transport and environmental improvements.

Councillors have identified four locations where it could fine drivers under new powers

West Northamptonshire Council has launched a consultation to canvas views on the change and Councillor Phil Larratt, cabinet member for highways, said: “If we are successful in securing the new enforcement powers, we’d be able to improve road safety for all, including pedestrians and cyclists.

“We could also improve journey times for public transport and safety around schools.

“This work could also contribute towards reducing congestion in West Northamptonshire.”

Northamptonshire Police and the council have identified four locations in and around Northampton which would be the first targeted:

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ Horsemarket junction with Gold Street and Mare Fair

■ Fishponds Road junction with Great Billing Way

■ Victoria Gardens junction with St Johns Street

■ Hermitage Way, Wootton

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fifth location at Deanshanger Road, Old Stratford, is also listed.

Councillors say warning notices will be issued for first-time offences during the first six months after the scheme goes live.

The public consultation will run until December 21. Anyone who would like to take part can visit the council’s Citizenspace web page to give their views.

Transport for London and local councils in the capital already have ‘civil enforcement’ powers to punish moving traffic violations with fixed penalty charges, effectively decriminalising certain driving offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the AA has warned checks need to be put in place to ensure councils focus on road safety rather than raking in cash from known hotspots.

AA president Edmund King said: 'The experience of London with enforcement of moving traffic violations sends a clear message that the roll-out beyond the capital needs effective checks and balances.

"That includes identifying, analysing and rectifying the causes of fines hotspots. And, where a traffic tribunal adjudicator identifies a problem that is not just a one-off, the council should suspend enforcement and report back to the adjudicator on how it has been resolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad