A former pastoral manager has been sentenced in Northampton after performing sexual acts on a Henry hoover in church and exposing his genitals to another person.

John Jeffs, aged 74, of Bull Baulk in Middleton Cheney, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 13 after being convicted of indecent exposure.

The court heard Jeffs was a pastoral manager at Christian faith-based group, Parents Talking Asperger’s, based at The Baptist Centre in Middleton Cheney when he committed the offence in September 2020. The offence did not involve anyone from the group.

Northampton Crown Court.

A member of the public, walking past his office at The Baptist Centre, said they saw Jeffs almost completely naked, except he was wearing ladies stockings. He was described as standing between two dark chairs, thrusting into a Henry hoover.

The court heard that Jeffs noticed the member of the public but continued to thrust into the machine. He was also seen pleasuring himself, the court heard. Jeffs said he felt "naughty", the court was told.

Prosecution barrister, Ellie Hutchinson, said that Jeffs accepted in a police interview that he was touching himself in church but claimed he did not know he would be seen.

The court heard that Jeffs has no previous convictions and no other offences have been committed since then.

Alistair Evans, the defence barrister, said that Jeffs was still coming to terms with the loss of his wife at a young age and was in “a lot of pain” because he was ignoring his health and his diabetes was not medicated.

Jeffs, after pleading not guilty to the offence, was tried at Northampton Magistrates’ court and found guilty of indecent exposure.

Deputy District Judge Harte said: “Why you thought it best to bring this matter to trial, I have no idea.”

Jeffs was given an 18-month community order, during which he is required to attend 40 rehabilitation requirement days, and he will placed on the Sex Offenders Register.