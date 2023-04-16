Five hospitalised and two arrested after collision in Kettering town centre

Two people have been arrested in connection with a serious road traffic collision that injured five pedestrians in Kettering town centre this morning (April 16).

The collision took place in Montagu Street at around 5.20am and involved a Land Rover Defender and five pedestrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “One of the pedestrians sustained serious injuries, while three others sustained minor injuries. All were taken to hospital for treatment.”

Police are investigating a collision that injured five pedestrians in Kettering town centre this morning.

Two people believed to be the driver and passenger of the Land Rover have been arrested in connection with the collision and remain in police custody.

This follows after police closed Montagu Street, Bath Road and Ford Street to the public this morning as they investigated the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad