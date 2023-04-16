News you can trust since 1931
Public told to avoid areas in Kettering town centre due to ongoing incident

Three roads have been closed by police

By Megan Hillery
Published 16th Apr 2023, 09:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 09:30 BST

Police have warned the public to avoid parts of Kettering town centre due to an ongoing incident.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “Following an incident in Kettering Town Centre, please can members of the public avoid the following areas due to roads being closed as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Montagu Street, Bath Road and Ford Street. Thank you in advance for your patience.”

Three roads in Kettering have been closed off due an ongoing incident.
More to follow.

