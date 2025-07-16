FIVE arrested after violent shop attack by balaclava-clad teens caught on CCTV in Northampton town centre

Five teens have been arrested after a Northampton town centre shop was raided by balaclava-clad teens

Northamptonshire Police have now arrested five teenagers following a violent raid on a shop in the Drapery, as part of a continuing crackdown on anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

At around 8.15pm on April 29, up to 15 young people reportedly stormed the store, assaulted a member of staff, stole stock, and caused significant damage.

Since then, officers from Northamptonshire Police have been working to identify and arrest those involved.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on May 2, followed by a second arrest on May 4 that led to charges of theft against another 16-year-old, according to police.

Three further arrests – of two boys aged 15 and 17 and an 18-year-old man – have since been made. All three are currently on conditional bail while investigations continue, say police.

Officers are still working to identify others involved in the incident and have been visiting schools as part of their enquiries.

Inspector Nicola Davis-Lyons, of the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I know that the poor behaviour of a significant few in the town centre has been causing concern to business owners, shoppers and residents, and I want to reiterate that we are proactively tackling this.

“Our investigation is making good progress... We’ve also used this opportunity to talk to young people about anti-social behaviour and reassure them that we know most of them are not involved but are affected by it too.

“To anyone, of whatever age, who thinks they can behave badly in our town, our message is clear – we are here to stop you and keep Northampton a great place to live, work and shop.”

The arrests form part of a wider focus by local authorities under the Home Office’s Safer Streets Summer campaign, aimed at reducing crime and disorder in town centres.

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour in Northampton is asked to call 101 or go online at https://orlo.uk/3YhoP quoting incident number 25000246728.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or https://orlo.uk/m5lu0

Report any anti-social behaviour or suspected criminal behaviour by calling 101 or reporting online at www.northants.police.uk/RO. Always use 999 in an emergency.