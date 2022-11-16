Father-of-four remanded in custody until January following Northampton arson charge

A 46-year-old father-of-four has been remanded in custody until the New Year after being accused of deliberately endangering life by starting a fire at a house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Northampton.

Muhammad Farrukh Saleem, who gave his address as Park Drive, King’s Heath, also faces two charges of possessing bladed knives in public. He did not enter a plea during a hearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (November 16) where he was committed to Crown Court and is due to appear next on January 6, 2023.

Police and firefighters were called to a blaze in Kingsley Park Terrace shortly after 3pm on Monday (November 14). Reports from emergency services who were at the scene at the time confirmed they had evacuated “a number of people” while tackling the blaze in the property.