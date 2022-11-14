Man, 46, arrested on suspicion of arson after house fire in Northampton

A 46-year-old man has been arrested after emergency services were called to reports of a house fire in Northampton this afternoon, police have reported.

A spokesperson said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and Northamptonshire Police were called to the property in Kingsley Park Terrace shortly after 3pm on Monday, November 14.

“A number of people were evacuated from the property safely and the fire extinguished.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for witnesses.