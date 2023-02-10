A father and son who smashed up a pub in a Northamptonshire village and left the owners emotionally scarred have both pleaded guilty to the offences in court.

Dad Brian Andrews, of Butts Croft Close, and his son George Andrews, of Rushmere Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday (February 10) after they were charged with the devastating break-in at the Rose and Crown pub in Hartwell on October 14, 2022.

The previous landlord and landlady, Mark Ditchfield and Belinda Urwin, had only just renovated and reopened the doors to an excited community when the Andrews “left them financially and emotionally scarred”.

The Rose and Crown pub in Hartwell

The court heard how 32-year-old George had an altercation with Belinda about leaving at closing time.

George later came back with his dad, aged 66, and “smashed the pub and shouted multiple threats to the occupiers upstairs”, the court heard.

“A comment was made which aggravated the matter”, the court also heard.

Speaking to Chronicle & Echo at the time, Mark said: “Belinda and myself were so scared, we called the police begging for them to come and help. We climbed out of the window onto the roof and I managed to get down onto ground level. The horror of this won’t be over for some time.”

“We just wanted to be part of the community,” Mark added.

The incident left the community stunned.

George Andrews pleaded guilty to burglary, destroying property and theft of £300. Brian Andrews pleaded guilty to affray.

The father and son will be sentenced on March 17 at Northampton Crown Court.

King's Counsel Herbert bailed the thugs, who have previous good character, until the sentencing and told them to “keep out of trouble”.

New owners, who want to give the village what they need from a local pub, have since taken over at the Rose and Crown.

The doors of the pub are now open again but due to a burst water pipe, the kitchen is still not quite ready to prepare food but this is anticipated to be up and running in the next six weeks.