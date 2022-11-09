Much loved Hartwell pub closes after owners ‘scarred and heartbroken’ by break in

A popular village pub has closed for good after the owners were left “scarred and heartbroken” by a break in.

Belinda Urwin and Mark Ditchfield have announced they have permanently closed their Hartwell pub, The Rose and Crown, following an incident that has left them emotionally and financially broken.

On October 14, the pub was subjected to a break-in, which Mark says saw the pub trashed, with its newly renovated walls, fixtures and fittings smashed and damaged. The couple were locking up the pub for the evening at the time of the incident.

The Rose and Crown in Hartwell has permanently closed.

Mark added: “Belinda and myself were so scared, we called the police begging for them to come and help. We climbed out of the window onto the roof and I managed to get down onto ground level. The horror of this won’t be over for some time.”

Two Northampton men have been charged for several offences in relation to the incident. They are due to appear before Northampton Crown Court on November 23.

Mark and Belinda had moved into the village 18 months previously and had put together life savings and passionate plans to turn the derelict Rose and Crown into a welcoming community pub together. Their vision had been to create a place for everyone in the village to enjoy and had renovated the building to become a warm place that was for everyone.

They had focused on only using local suppliers and supported the businesses around them. Mark, who has 20 years of experience as a chef, cooked all meals from scratch on the premises and Belinda’s bar and hospitality management skills had created a strong team of staff.

The pub had been renovated by the couple before the break-in.

Mark told Chronicle and Echo: “Even though there had been a small number of the village who had been disappointed to see the pool table, TV and old fittings removed from the pub when we moved in, we had received the utmost support from Hartwell. We had provided them with an inviting place to socialise and had encouraged everyone to come in .

“We just wanted to be part of the community.”

The incident at the pub has left the community stunned and there has been an overwhelming response on Facebook, where a Hartwell resident set up a GoFundMe page to help the pub couple recuperate some of their financial losses.

Mark said: “We will be eternally grateful for the support we have received from the village. They have been truly amazing. Unfortunately we do not have the financial means, or the emotional capacity to open again and have made the sad and painful decision to close.”