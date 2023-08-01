3 . Saju Chelavalel

Chelavalel will spend at least 40 years behind bars after admitting murdering his wife, Anju Asok, and son Jeeva Saju, six, and four-year-old daughter Janvi Saju in a booze-fuelled attack in December last year. All three died as a result of asphyxiation. The 52-year-old penned a letter to police where he accused nurse Anju, 35, of cheating on him. An examination of her phone found the accusations were not true — but Chelavalel himself had been using dating sites in the days up to the killings. The court heard Chelavalel claimed he did not mean kill Anju and ‘wanted to shock her’. He then wrote a suicide note and killed Jeeva and Janvi, saying he didn’t want to leave them alone. He had made them a mix of chocolate, sugar, water and sleeping pills but they did not drink it and he later strangled them. Judge, Mr Justice Pepperall, told him: “It may well be that you are never released from custody.” Photo: Northamptonshire Police