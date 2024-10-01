Faces of 20 jailed criminals whose stories we bought you during September 2024

4 . Charlie Stewart & Liam Robert Ferguson

Stewart, 20, and 44-year-old Ferguson admitted possession with intent to supply after police found them with 43 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine during a raid on Ferguson’s home in St Paul’s Road, Northampton. Stewart, of The Crown Close, was sentenced to four years, 10 months’ detention at a young offender institution while Ferguson, aged 44, was sentenced to 16 months in prison — plus another 16 months after admitting attempted burglary on Christmas Eve, 2024. Photo: Northamptonshire Police