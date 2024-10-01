Faces of 20 jailed criminals whose stories we bought you during September 2024

They include a sick rapist who filmed himself attacking an unconscious victim, a prisoner who brutally attacked a fellow inmate, a man who threatened a bartender at knifepoint, drugs dealers, a paedophile who groomed a girl under-13, and a care home manager who stole more than £250,000 from residents to pay off his gambling debts…
1. Jailed in September 2024
Faces of some of the most serious criminals jailed for crimes in Northamptonshire whose stories we bought you during September 2024 Photo: Northbamptonshire Police
2. Romeo Barnett
The teenager admitted brutally attacking a fellow inmate at HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough — stabbing him more than 30 times with a makeshift knife and dousing him in boiling water. Barnett, who was serving a 44-month sentence, already had 15 previous convictions for 27 offences including robberies and carrying weapons. The 19-year-old, originally from Manchester, was given an extended 11-year sentence. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. Edison Northover
Police saluted a victim’s bravery after 25-year-old Northover, of Willow Brook Road, Corby, was convicted of filming himself raping an unconscious woman and sentenced to eight years, three months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. Charlie Stewart & Liam Robert Ferguson
Stewart, 20, and 44-year-old Ferguson admitted possession with intent to supply after police found them with 43 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine during a raid on Ferguson’s home in St Paul’s Road, Northampton. Stewart, of The Crown Close, was sentenced to four years, 10 months’ detention at a young offender institution while Ferguson, aged 44, was sentenced to 16 months in prison — plus another 16 months after admitting attempted burglary on Christmas Eve, 2024. Photo: Northamptonshire Police