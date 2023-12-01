Hunt rider who seriously injured protester, ex-Met officer found guilty of stalking, knife-wielding robber, thief who tried to break in to Morrisons petrol station, thugs and paedophiles among those locked up at Crown Court
These are the faces of just a few of the criminals who were put behind bars during November 2023 for committing crimes in Northamptonshire…
1. MixCollage-01-Dec-2023-01-44-PM-6352.jpg
Faces of a few of the most serious criminals jailed for offences in Northamptonshire during November 2023 Photo: Montage
2. Lewis Jones
Jones covered up years of abusing his partner by deleting photos of injuries from her phone. The 29-year-old stabbed his victim, attacking her with a 12 inch knife, and kicked her down the stairs of their Kettering home. She was finally able to break free from his controlling behaviour and tell police when Jones was jailed for unrelated offences — and now he’s been given an additional four years behind bars. Photo: Northamptoshire Police
3. Taye Christian
Drug-dealer Christian was found with more 150 wraps of Class A drugs after travelling as a passenger in a Peugeot stopped by police acting on information in Wellingborough Road, Northampton. The 23 -year-old from Nuthall, Notts, was sentenced to 30 months in custody. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. Stephen Fullthorpe
Fullthorpe insisted he did not remember a brutal drunken attack on a stranger in Far Cotton in July 2022. The 44-year-old, formerly of Blenheim Road pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after being shown CCTV footage of him kicking the victim — a man in his 40s — in what police called “a violent and unprovoked attack”. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison. Photo: Northamptonshire Police