2 . Lewis Jones

Jones covered up years of abusing his partner by deleting photos of injuries from her phone. The 29-year-old stabbed his victim, attacking her with a 12 inch knife, and kicked her down the stairs of their Kettering home. She was finally able to break free from his controlling behaviour and tell police when Jones was jailed for unrelated offences — and now he’s been given an additional four years behind bars. Photo: Northamptoshire Police