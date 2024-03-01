4 . Dean Michael Hutchison

The 40-year-old was jailed at Northampton Crown Court after a jury found him guilty of raping and repeatedly assaulting his partner during their eight-month relationship.During one of the assaults, Hutchison told the woman he was going to get a knife from the kitchen in order to kill her, returning with a rolling pin instead and beating her so badly that she had to take eight weeks off work.He also controlled the woman by taking her phone or removing the wi-fi connection, and locking her in his flat for up to a week at a time. Hutchison, previously of Corby, was handed a custodial sentence of 13 years. Photo: Northamptonshire Police