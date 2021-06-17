In pictures: Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrate outside Northampton court in support of 'The Barclaycard Six'

Protesters from the Climate Change activist group Extinction Rebellion demonstrated outside Northampton Magistrates Court today (Thursday, June 17) to show support to 'The Barclaycard Six'.

'The Barclaycard Six' were arrested in February last year after staging a protest demonstrating against the bank's fossil fuel investments inside Barclays' headquarters in Pavillion Drive, Brackmills.

The six in question - Luke Michael Adams, 24, Martyn Lyman, 30, Daniel Shaw, 34, Linda Michelle Davidson, 50, Dave Keir Lane, 55 and Alan David Heath, 57 - were having their case heard inside Magistrates court today after being charged with criminal damage to the Barclays building.

One protester outside of the court said: "Barclays can see the writing on the wall for fossil fuels and want to maximise profits by using them as quickly as possible before these assets become stranded.

"According to the 2021 report 'banking on climate chaos', Barclays has invested $145 billion in fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement, making it the worst bank in Europe for causing Climate Change. It is profiting from polluting the planet, and it's the poorest who will suffer the most.

"The people on trial today are sounding the alarm about Barclays' outrageous and immoral behaviour. They should be praised, not prosecuted."

Below are pictures of the protest. Full court report about the case to follow.

