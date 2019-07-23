Eastern District shooting: You can remain ANONYMOUS and still report vital important to police after man is shot and stabbed in Northampton

Detectives investigating the shooting of a man in Northampton’s Eastern District are encouraging people who haven’t yet given them witness accounts, to come forward, with the option to report their information anonymously.

The man was injured at around 11.40am yesterday, Sunday, July 21, when an altercation broke out on a playing field off Pennycress Place and the A5076 Great Billing Way. The man was shot and also attacked with a knife.

Police, ambulance and the air ambulance attended and a 28-year-old man was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “This was a shocking incident to witness and we currently have a team of detectives working on the case, following a number of lines of enquiry in order to track down the offenders.

“Two football matches were taking place at the time of the incident and I am appealing to the players and spectators who would have witnessed what happened, to please get in touch and help us.

“I know the idea of reporting information to the police can be daunting but there are alternative ways you can do so if you don’t feel comfortable ringing 101.

“Our online reporting form means you don’t have to have a verbal conversation with anyone: www.northants.police.uk/reportonline. You can also ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or fill in their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.

“If you have any information, no matter how small you think it is, or you witnessed what happened but have not yet gotten in touch, please contact us."

An increased police presence remains in the area, including increased patrols to offer reassurance and support to the community.

