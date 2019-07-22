Eastern District shooting: Everything we know so far after a man was shot and stabbed at a football match in Northampton

Investigations continue after a 28-year-old man was violently attacked at a playing field on the outskirts of town.

Here is everything we know so far about the shooting which as shocked the town.

The violent incident has shocked the town

- Police, ambulance and the air ambulance were all called to Ecton Brook playing field, just off Pennycress Place, at around 11.40am today, Sunday, July 21

- 999 calls were made after reports of an 'altercation' at the playing field where two football matches were taking place

- Eye-witnesses said a masked gang, who 'came out of nowhere', brutally attacked one of the players on the pitch

- Two gun shots were heard by people at the scene

- The gang were reportedly 'waving' weapons around

- It has been confirmed by police a 28-year-old man was shot and stabbed with a knife

- The victim was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening

- Police have described it as 'shocking'

- No arrests have been made yet

- Patrols have increased around the Eastern District to reassure and support the community

- Neighbours have complained of 'gangs and violence' on the estate

- Spectators and players at the match are being asked to come forward

- Witnesses can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, stating incident 242 of July 21

- Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

