Eastern District shooting: Everything we know so far after a man was shot and stabbed at a football match in Northampton

Investigations continue after a 28-year-old man was violently attacked at a playing field on the outskirts of town.
Here is everything we know so far about the shooting which as shocked the town.
- Police, ambulance and the air ambulance were all called to Ecton Brook playing field, just off Pennycress Place, at around 11.40am today, Sunday, July 21
- 999 calls were made after reports of an 'altercation' at the playing field where two football matches were taking place
- Eye-witnesses said a masked gang, who 'came out of nowhere', brutally attacked one of the players on the pitch
- Two gun shots were heard by people at the scene
- The gang were reportedly 'waving' weapons around
- It has been confirmed by police a 28-year-old man was shot and stabbed with a knife
- The victim was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening
- Police have described it as 'shocking'
- No arrests have been made yet
- Patrols have increased around the Eastern District to reassure and support the community
- Neighbours have complained of 'gangs and violence' on the estate
- Spectators and players at the match are being asked to come forward
- Witnesses can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, stating incident 242 of July 21
- Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
