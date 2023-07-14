News you can trust since 1931
E-fits released as police re-appeal for information after delivery driver attack in Northampton

The victim worked with police to create the e-fits
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:03 BST- 1 min read

Two e-fit pictures have been released as police continue to appeal for information after a delivery driver was attacked in Northampton.

The incident happened around 4pm on Wednesday, May 3, when a delivery driver was in Whitworth Road, Abington. He saw a man and a woman handling a package he was attempting to deliver.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “When he approached the pair, the woman handed back the package before the man punched the driver in the face without warning, fracturing his jaw and leaving him needing surgery.

Anyone who recognises these people is asked to call police on 101.Anyone who recognises these people is asked to call police on 101.
“The man and woman then walked off up Whitworth Road, towards Perry Street.

“Following initial appeals for information, including the release of CCTV images, officers have worked with the victim of the incident to produce two e-fits and are asking anyone who may know who either person is to call 101.

“Efforts are also still underway to identify a witness who stopped at the scene to help the injured man. The witness is described as a black man who was also driving a delivery van.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000268386.